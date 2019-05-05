Football Recruiting Mailbag: Part II
Below you can read my answers to the rest of the football recruiting questions that were submitted at the House of Blue last week.KoppDiesel: What has caused the current confidence in Michael Drenn...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news