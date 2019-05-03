News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-03 10:12:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Football Recruiting Mailbag

Dkje2mmcowomwojg0p5g
Michael Drennen II (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

I asked for your questions and you responded with a bunch of them. So many, in fact, that I'm breaking this week's series of football recruiting questions and answers into two parts.Let's get right...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}