Football and recruiting mailbag: Part II
Plenty of Cats Illustrated members posted football recruiting questions at the House of Blue late last week. There were enough for a second slate of responses.Hank_: Any update on Hoak?Nothing new ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news