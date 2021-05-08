 CatsIllustrated - Florida takes series from Cats
Florida's Kris Armstrong slid home safely ahead of the tag from Kentucky catcher Coltyn Kessler during Saturday's series finale at Kentucky Proud Prark.
LEXINGTON, Ky. -- In the rubber match of a hard-fought series at Kentucky Proud Park, Florida had the biggest impact player on the field in Hunter Barco.

The freshman left-hander frustrated Kentucky's lineup for 6.2 innings on Saturday, allowing only two hits and one walk while striking out 10 to lead the No. 10 Gators to a 9-2 win.

Florida (33-14, 15-9 SEC) took two out of three games to win the series after UK won the opener on Thursday night.

The Wildcats' lone runs came on back-to-back solo home runs by Coltyn Kessler and Oraj Anu in the eighth inning against the Florida bullpen. UK was held to six hits on the day, thanks in large part to Barco, who was never truly threatened during his time on the mound.

Kentucky (27-17, 11-13 SEC) brought the potential tying run to the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning after the home runs by Kessler and Anu, but Florida closer Jack Leftwich got the Cats' Cam Hill to fly out to center and end the threat.

The Gators tacked on four runs in their final trip to the plate to put the game away against a beleaguered UK bullpen that surrendered five runs on five hits, four walks, and two wild pitches.

Florida got four hits from leadoff man Jacob Young, who drove in four and scored a pair of runs. Nathan Hickey added two hits and two RBI. The Gators collected 11 hits and drew 10 walks on the day.

Kessler had two of Kentucky's six hits, including his sixth home run of the season.

The Cats dropped to 4-10 this season against ranked opponents.

Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday at KPP against Morehead State. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. UK plays host to South Carolina in a three-game series to close out the week with the Cats likely needing to win at least two games to stay in the NCAA Tournament discussion.


