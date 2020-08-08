Florida OL talks Wildcats
Earlier this week Cats Illustrated put the recruiting spotlight on Miami (Fla.) Northwestern offensive center Tellek Lockette since Kentucky had recently given him his first Power Five offer.On Thu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news