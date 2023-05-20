LEXINGTON, Ky. -- For six innings, Austin Strickland may have given Kentucky its best starting pitching performance of the season.

Unfortunately for the Wildcats' junior relief-pitcher-turned-starter for the first time this season, the seventh inning was not as kind.

A leadoff walk and a pair of bad throws, one coming after a lapse in judgment with two outs, opened the door for a four-run inning and No. 4 Florida clinched the final regular-season series with a 5-2 win at Kentucky Proud Park.

Both teams were held to six hits on the day, but Florida (42-13, 20-10 SEC) made the most of the ones it collected and made the Cats pay for their defensive lapses.

"Super-impressed," Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione said of Strickland, who held one of the nation's top offensive clubs scoreless through six innings with seven strikeouts and no walks. "I told our team, that's what a Kentucky pitcher looks like. He was on the attack. He had up-tempo. He threw multiple pitches for strikes, both sides of the plate.

"Pretty special outing. I just hate that we didn't finish it for him."

The hard-luck final line for Strickland (3-1) included three earned runs on three hits and one walk with seven strikeouts. The Cats had a chance to throw a runner out stealing to begin the inning and a chance to hold a runner at first after an infield single with two outs, but made errant throws on both opportunities to open the door for Florida's big inning.

A sacrifice fly by BT Riopelle, an RBI single by Luke Heyman, and a pinch-hit two-run homer by Dale Thomas accounted for Florida's four runs. A solo homer by Heyman in the ninth inning plated the fifth run.

Kentucky scored its two runs on a solo home run in the eighth inning by Grant Smith, who has a long ball in five straight SEC games, and a sacrifice fly by Reuben Church in the ninth.

National player of the year candidate Jac Caglianone (6-2) started on the mound for Florida and tossed seven shutout innings. The sophomore left-hander, a national player of the year candidate and projected No. 1 pick in next year's MLB Draft, allowed only four hits and walked three while striking out eight. He also had a double and two stolen bases.

"Just super-competitive," Mingione said of Caglianone. "The fastball is really good, the movement and the profile, his off-speed pitches. He looked like a first-rounder to me. I'm not a scout, but a left-hander who's up to 98 (mph) with that kind of movement... a guy that one day we'll be watching in the big leagues."

The Gators put themselves in a position to share the SEC regular-season championship with Arkansas pending today's matchup between the Razorbacks and Vanderbilt. If Arkansas wins, it will claim the title outright. If the Commodores win, Florida will share the title with Arkansas.

Kentucky (36-17, 16-14 SEC) now awaits its seeding and first opponent in the SEC Tournament next week at Hoover, Ala. The Cats are projected to host an NCAA Regional at KPP the following week, barring something unexpected.

"This is the best time of the year, postseason," Mingione said. "I told them to get ready to have the time of their lives, the greatest experience they've ever had."