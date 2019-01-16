Florida athlete "beyond grateful" for first offer from UK
Kentucky landed a letter of intent from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas offensive tackle Jake Pope last month.Now the Wildcats are looking for younger teammates of Pope at the prep powerh...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news