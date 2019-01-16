Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-16 10:23:09 -0600') }} football Edit

Florida athlete "beyond grateful" for first offer from UK

Fyzbxxp58rijrwbjk1tc
Justin Rowland and Travis Graf
Cats Illustrated Staff

Kentucky landed a letter of intent from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas offensive tackle Jake Pope last month.Now the Wildcats are looking for younger teammates of Pope at the prep powerh...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}