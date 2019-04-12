There will be young players trying to make names for themselves, older backups trying to break into playing rotations and stars on display Friday night at Kroger Field when Kentucky's football program hosts its annual spring game in front of thousands of blue and white faithful.

Here are five players who could dominate in the spring showcase, and what the 2019 season might hold in store for them.

WR/return specialist Lynn Bowden

Bowden is already a bona fide star and arguably the most recognizable face, and best football player, in Kentucky's program now that Josh Allen and Benny Snell have moved on.

As a freshman, Bowden was clearly struggling to grasp the receiver position after playing quarterback in high school. But last year he started to put everything together and had several huge games, such as against Louisville and then in the Citrus Bowl against Penn State when his punt return for a touchdown jump started the Wildcats.

While everyone is wondering who Bowden's "help" will be at receiver, it's important to remember that Terry Wilson does have an All-SEC player to throw the ball to.

Bowden had seven receptions but a modest 72 yards in last year's Blue-White Spring Game but this year he will be working against a much less experienced secondary - as a much more experienced, polished player.

RB A.J. Rose

The rising junior running back from Ohio stands to gain more than anyone from Benny Snell's early departure, if he can continue to progress on the little things. The other thing that Rose will want to show the coaches is that he's capable of carrying a big load in a single-game setting. That probably won't happen in the spring game but it will be an interesting setting for Rose now that he's "the guy" in the backfield.

Last year Rose had 134 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries and while he didn't get too many carries down the stretch in 2018, he showed not only explosiveness but the power to run through and out of tackles when he got touches.

LB Chris Oats

Everyone that we've spoken with off the record has been singing the praises of rising sophomore linebacker Chris Oats, a former four-star recruit who played at a very high level during many of his usually brief appearances during the 2018 season.

As part of a two-man platoon in the middle with DeAndre Square, a fellow freshman, he had a knack for being around the ball but what was especially impressive for Oats was his grasp of the mental part of the game for someone so young.

Friday will be Oats' first spring game at Kentucky because he didn't enroll early before last season. It's only an exhibition, but it will be interesting to see how he responds to being regarded as, potentially, one of the better players on the team.

NG Quinton Bohanna

Here's the thing: If Bohanna is matched up with fellow junior Drake Jackson then that would be an intriguing battle to watch. If Bohanna doesn't draw Jackson it could be a tough game for whoever the center is.

Kentucky's coaches have said that Bohanna is taking his game to another level this spring, several months after his second-consecutive season of quality play in the SEC.

He and Calvin Taylor are the anchors of a defensive line that should finally be regarded as one of the team's strengths.

QB Terry Wilson

It's a little cliche to go with the quarterback here but the position tends to be fairly important in this sport and Wilson owns a pretty much unparalleled 10-3 record as Kentucky's starter behind center.

Everyone will be watching to see Wilson's progress in terms of making his reads, going through his progression and accuracy on the deep ball.

But at the end of the day, a player with Wilson's level of athleticism and ability in space is usually able to thrive in a setting such as this.