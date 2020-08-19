CatsIllustrated - Five Wednesday Thoughts

Between basketball coaching rumors, more SEC scheduling-linked news, and the start of fall camp there was plenty that came out of the sports world for Kentucky fans on Tuesday.

Here are five thoughts tied into the stories everyone's talking about.

1. We're waiting on Jai Lucas — again

Darius Rice. Patrick Patterson. Jai Lucas. Just some of the basketball recruits whose prospect days were tracked closely by Kentucky fans long ago, though it might have seemed like yesterday.

Lucas did not land with Kentucky as a player but the Texas assistant coach is now rumored to be a strong candidate to join forces with John Calipari in Lexington.

There is not an obvious staff opening for Lucas but rumors have it — and Cats Illustrated's Travis Graf has been all over it — that he would have an important recruiting role in Lexington, if he does indeed leave Austin.

Cats Illustrated spoke with a source in Austin who seemed surprised that Lucas was in the running for the position at Kentucky since he had been recruiting for the Longhorns even very recently.

Dustin McComas of Orangebloods.com has reported that he is still on the Texas staff and that an official offer had not been made as of Tuesday afternoon. But as Kyle Tucker of The Athletic noted, Kenny Payne's $900,000 could be used not only for Bruiser Flint, but to add Lucas and potentially with a nice salary in what would be a "new off-court position Kentucky is recruiting."

Lucas is as tied in with recruiting in the state of Texas as anyone and he has been linked to the recruitments of players like near five-star forward Daimion Collins and also five-star small forward Harrison Ingram.

Replacing Payne will not be easy but Lucas could give the Cats' recruiting efforts a major jolt moving forward. This could be a creative blockbuster move for Kentucky and it would really put Texas in a pinch because the Longhorns already have a staff opening.

2. SEC over/under win totals

Vegas is responding quickly to the SEC's schedule release. On Tuesday, some of the first over/under win totals were released.