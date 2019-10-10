Based on Arkansas' strengths and weaknesses, Kentucky's struggles and successes, and the matchup itself, here are a few Wildcats who should command a large spotlight on Saturday when the Razorbacks head into Kroger Field.

Quarterback Sawyer Smith... It's not a stretch to say that Kentucky's season and how we'll eventually view it is riding on the health of the UK transfer from Troy. We don't know how Kentucky would have fared in its last two games had Smith not been affected by injuries but the product on the field would have been a lot better than it was. That much seems beyond debate. If Smith is healthy and he puts up good numbers, looking good in leading Kentucky to its first SEC win of the season then there could be a wave of optimism that carries the 'Cats to a strong finish. If he struggles and looks bad, for health reasons or otherwise, it could lead to a change behind center and it might lead some to conclude that the season is effectively a wasted year.

Running back Kavosiey Smoke ... There's a reason Smoke became a fan favorite earlier this season. Everyone has been eagerly waiting to see who will emerge in the backfield and Smoke appeared to be the guy after a couple of games. But after rushing for 251 yards in Kentucky's first three games, Smoke has really struggled to make an impact. He only had 25 yards on 10 carries against Mississippi State and a migraine kept him out of most of the South Carolina game. He's probably anxious for another opportunity this weekend, especially with the coaches talking up Chris Rodriguez and Travis Tisdale.

Wide receiver Lynn Bowden ... While Stoops has said that Smith is No. 1 this week, that doesn't rule out the possibility of a much expanded role for Bowden in terms of taking snaps. At one point it appeared that was the most likely scenario and Bowden has been preparing for such a role. If Smith struggles or is much less than 100-percent, UK will likely go with Bowden and then the offensive approach changes dramatically. Whether he's lined up as one of the SEC's most dangerous receivers, showing the full all-purpose skill set as the coaches move him around, or back at quarterback, Bowden will have a lot to say about how this one plays out.

Linebacker Kash Daniel ... Daniel started the season strong, looking athletic in coverage and showing more range than in his previous action with the Wildcats. But things just haven't been the same since the end of the Florida game. It might not be related to what happened at the end of that contest, but Daniel has had some struggles against MSU and South Carolina. He needs to bounce back against Arkansas because you need that guy in the middle of your defense who's playing 60 snaps a game to be hitting on all cylinders.

Defensive lineman Calvin Taylor ... He may be Kentucky's best overall player to date this season. He's certainly one of the top pass rushers among all interior defensive linemen in the SEC and nationally. Calvin Taylor has been a force for much of the 2019 season. Arkansas' offensive line has graded out poorly in pass protection this season so there will be a huge opportunity for Taylor to continue to get after the quarterback and disrupt things up front.



