Five UF players to know about
Dan Mullen may not yet have a vintage Florida team, but he does now have a Top 25 squad with plenty of individual talent.
Cats Illustrated takes a look at five Florida players that Kentucky fans should know about before Saturday night's game in the Swamp.
Quarterback Feleipe Franks
Franks was anything but spectacular as a freshman under Jim McElwain last season. He only completed 55-percent of his passes with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions (130 YPG) in 11 games. Against Kentucky, in last year's come from behind 28-27 victory against the Cats, Franks was just 7/12 for 85 yards. In his last five games against Power Five foes last year Franks threw four touchdowns and seven picks. He also didn't show much as a runner.
Maybe Dan Mullen was just what Franks needed. Everywhere Mullen has been, he's worked wonders with his quarterbacks. His first opponent was Charleston Southern and that's worth repeating for the sake of perspective, but Franks did look transformed. He threw five touchdown passes and zero picks, at one point completing 13/16 passes to finish the game and showing better pocket presence, touch and decision making than he did at any point as a freshman.
Running back Jordan Scarlett
Florida has an impressive bevy of running backs and if they need to try to "by committee" approach then that's certainly an option. Lamical Perine and Malik Davis are capable backs in their own right.
But Scarlett, when on top of his game, can take the position to another level. He was suspended for the entirety of last season and that means Scarlett is still shaking off rust and getting back into the swing of things. His six carries for 24 yards against a Charleston Southern defense lacking FBS talent had to be disappointing, but some of that was the UF offensive line not blowing open running lanes.
It's probably a smart bet to assume Mullen is going to try to establish the run more against Kentucky, and that means the Wildcats could see a heavy dose of Scarlett during prime time. The 5'11, 210-pound back was UF's leading rusher during the 2016 season and he topped the 100-yard mark three times that year.
