Dan Mullen may not yet have a vintage Florida team, but he does now have a Top 25 squad with plenty of individual talent.

Cats Illustrated takes a look at five Florida players that Kentucky fans should know about before Saturday night's game in the Swamp.

Quarterback Feleipe Franks

Franks was anything but spectacular as a freshman under Jim McElwain last season. He only completed 55-percent of his passes with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions (130 YPG) in 11 games. Against Kentucky, in last year's come from behind 28-27 victory against the Cats, Franks was just 7/12 for 85 yards. In his last five games against Power Five foes last year Franks threw four touchdowns and seven picks. He also didn't show much as a runner.

Maybe Dan Mullen was just what Franks needed. Everywhere Mullen has been, he's worked wonders with his quarterbacks. His first opponent was Charleston Southern and that's worth repeating for the sake of perspective, but Franks did look transformed. He threw five touchdown passes and zero picks, at one point completing 13/16 passes to finish the game and showing better pocket presence, touch and decision making than he did at any point as a freshman.