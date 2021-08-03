While Kentucky doesn't return quite as many starters as some other SEC teams the Cats do have plenty of experience returning. There are plenty of upperclassmen for a largely revamped coaching staff to build around.

But there are also a number of true freshmen who could get an opportunity to shine. With what should be a more regular schedule that includes more opportunities for mop-up duty and use of the four-game redshirt rule, Kentucky could put a number of true freshmen on the field at various times this year.

Based on what we're hearing and our analysis here are five true freshmen to watch in 2021.

Inside linebacker Trevin Wallace

Wallace may be the most talented player to sign with Kentucky from the Class of 2021. He was rated a four-star prospect by Rivals.com but if you talk to people who are familiar with his game they'll probably tell you that the sky is the limit. He's not just another four-star prospect, and that's saying something.

When he showed up in Lexington this summer Wallace appeared cut and physically ready. He doesn't look like a true freshman. At around 220 or 225 pounds, he looks like he's 205 or 210 and doesn't have much bad weight.

Wallace has been a sponge and has the personality you look for in addition to the athleticism and physicality. That will serve him well.

While DeAndre Square and Jacquez Jones appear locked into starting inside linebacker positions, Wallace could be right there with Jared Casey as a second teamer who gives valuable contributions, perhaps in advance of sliding into a starting position next year.

Wide receiver Chauncey Magwood

Some believe that Magwood has some Lynn Bowden-like qualities. That's an unfair bar to set for someone unless it comes with the right context. It's impossible to project production or success, but in terms of the kind of football player and attitude a player has the comparison exists for a reason.

That's to say he might not run a 4.4 flat but he has the acceleration and straight-line game speed to get through even a small hole to break a big play. But one thing about Magwood that has a lot of people really excited is that he would be comfortable playing every receiver position in Liam Coen's new offense.

For a true freshman that's impressive. For an offense in need of playmakers at receiver, that's potentially very helpful.

Wide receiver Dekel Crowdus

Crowdus has always had electrifying speed and quickness. He's got the twitch you look for. Those are qualities Kentucky has been lacking at receiver.

Many have mentioned the strides Crowdus has made in the weight room in a very short period of time at Kentucky.

It's not clear how much of the offense Crowdus has picked up so the playbook might have to be scaled back for him. But that speed and quickness could get him on the field sooner than some expect because he could help break a big play here or there.

Defensive lineman Kahlil Saunders

Saunders has apparently been one of the surprises of the summer among the true freshmen who have arrived. He's got wingspan, the right body type, and apparently runs very well.

This is someone who will measure and test really well in spite of being an under the radar recruit.

Kentucky doesn't have the need for a true freshman to play on the defensive line in quite the same way as the opportunity might exist at one or two receiver spots but there's a wide open competition at one of three starting positions and also in some backup slots. That could provide an opening for a physically ready and impressive player who can run sideline to sideline and chase down the ball. It's hard to make a big impact as a true freshman defensive lineman however.

Punter Wilson Berry

This should go without saying because Max Duffy is gone, leaving open the distinct possibility that Berry slides right in as Kentucky's starting punter.

This will be something to watch closely because Berry doesn't have a lot of experience playing American football, but he's now been around for a while and has talent that Kentucky likes.