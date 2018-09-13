Chances are you probably don't know much about individual players on the Murray State team that will take on Kentucky this weekend.

That's where Cats Illustrated steps in to help.

As we provide every week, here are five Racers to know about leading up to kickoff at noon on Saturday.

QB Drew Anderson

Anytime an FCS team has hopes of upsetting an FBS team they are going to have to rely on having a big game from its quarterback. That's why you should know about quarterback Drew Anderson, a grad transfer from Buffalo.

Anderson is 36/66 (54.5-percent) with 359 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions on the season. He's not much of a threat to run (with a long of five yards and more yards lost than gained on the ground).

A native of Orinda, Calif., Anderson played at Diablo Valley College for two years before spending a year with Buffalo's football program. Anderson actually had 597 yards and seven scores for Buffalo in a game against Western Michigan. Watch his highlights from that game below.