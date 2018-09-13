Five to Watch: Racers you should know about
Chances are you probably don't know much about individual players on the Murray State team that will take on Kentucky this weekend.
That's where Cats Illustrated steps in to help.
As we provide every week, here are five Racers to know about leading up to kickoff at noon on Saturday.
QB Drew Anderson
Anytime an FCS team has hopes of upsetting an FBS team they are going to have to rely on having a big game from its quarterback. That's why you should know about quarterback Drew Anderson, a grad transfer from Buffalo.
Anderson is 36/66 (54.5-percent) with 359 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions on the season. He's not much of a threat to run (with a long of five yards and more yards lost than gained on the ground).
A native of Orinda, Calif., Anderson played at Diablo Valley College for two years before spending a year with Buffalo's football program. Anderson actually had 597 yards and seven scores for Buffalo in a game against Western Michigan. Watch his highlights from that game below.
ATH Rodney Castille
Although Castille (5'11, 165) is only a sophomore he has already established himself as perhaps the Racers' most skilled option. As a true freshman last season Castille played in 11 games. His signature performance was a four catch, 92 yard game against UT Martin in the middle of the season. But, as you'd expect with a freshman, his contributions weren't consistent.
This year Castille has been more a threat out of the backfield with 13 carries and 88 yards through two games. Murray State's ground game hasn't gotten going but he's their best big play option there.
Castille is also the Racers' punt return man, so if they have much hope of breaking big plays against Kentucky, he will have a lot to do with that.
