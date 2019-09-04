News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-04 07:48:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Five to Know: Eastern Michigan

I6yqc9af8l9q2qguc1ax
Brody Hoying
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

While Kentucky fans probably remember their Wildcats' 24-20 win against Eastern Michigan two seasons ago, chances are not many know a lot about the Eagles' current team or what the program has done...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}