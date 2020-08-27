CatsIllustrated - Five Thursday Thoughts

I'll share my thoughts on five items from the past couple of days.

The sports world is in flux and a period of uncertainty. As the news trickles in, or comes as a flood, we'll stop to highlight some of the noteworthy items.

The Notre Dame football program is a polarizing "love 'em or hate 'em" topic for much of the college football world but according to new reporting it seems like the Irish might have saved college football in 2020.

According to @SInow the #BIG10 thought the #ACC was going to postpone their season immediately after them Allegedly Notre Dame convinced the #ACC otherwise #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/Q0B0CzNV8T

Weeks ago I mentioned that it was surprising for the ACC to follow the SEC's lead as opposed to the Big Ten's. After all, the conference has historically never shied away from the image of being somewhat counter to the SEC's base football-first instincts.

This reporting would seem to explain the change in ACC thinking.

Notre Dame football has always been the prize for the Atlantic Coast Conference and while commissioner John Swofford has taken some criticism for allowing the Irish to compete as a league member in 2020 with no future commitments beyond the earlier arrangement, perhaps he sees a deeper alliance forming with the school.

This is a testament to Notre Dame's clout in the college football world. Not even a full member of the league, it was still able to muster the clout to convince the league to press on during such a contentious time.

With new reporting that the Big Ten's presidents would have voted differently if they had foreseen the public outcry over cancelling while other leagues are playing, the Irish have really impacted the sport's landscape.

Is Will Wade really untouchable?

We're about to find out. For months nobody has even tried to mount a serious defense of LSU's head basketball coach, in terms of the play-for-pay scandals that were supposed to "rock" the sport?

In fairness, the world (including the sports world) has bigger fish to fry with COVID-19. It's also true that the amateurism debate, always front and center, is related to the money issue so perhaps there has been some trickle-down impact on the conversation.

But if Wade can skate following the details from Wednesday's reporting on his involvement in improprieties then he really should be regarded as untouchable.