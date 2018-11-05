Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-05 06:43:44 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Five things to watch when Kentucky takes on Duke in Indianapolis

Rt0k97dtvghgcuvmx1ej
Quade Green (UK Athletics)
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

We all know the big storylines that everyone will be talking about before the game and during the national television broadcast on Tuesday night.Kentucky and Duke.Coach Cal and Coach K.An insane am...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}