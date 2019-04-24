In a piece of news very relevant to Kentucky's next basketball team five-star wing Johnny Juzang has announced he is reclassifying from the 2020 class to 2019.

Juzang had been ranked the No. 22 player in the 2020 class according to Rivals.com, and was the No. 5 small forward in that class.

The North Hollywood (Calif.) Harvard Westlake small forward (6-foot-7, 200 pounds) has landed offers from the likes of Alabama, Arizona State, Cal, Georgetown, Kansas, Marquette, Miami, Oregon, SDSU, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia and Washington over the course of his recruitment.

But the reclassification news is largely interesting because of the timing.

Kentucky is the latest school to offer Juzang and, following a visit from John Calipari, the five-star prospect set an official visit to Lexington which is to take place early next week.