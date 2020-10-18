CatsIllustrated - Five-star UK target Skyy Clark announcing this week

Nashville (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy five-star guard Skyy Clark announced on Sunday evening that he will be making his collegiate destination known on Thursday of this week.

So the wait is almost over.

The 6'2, 200-pound Class of 2022 guard, ranked No. 13 overall in the nation and a five-star prospect, was believed to be a heavy Kentucky lean earlier in the recruiting process but there has been less of a consensus on where Clark might land in recent weeks.

There was a flurry of Rivals FutureCast predictions in favor of North Carolina about three or four weeks ago but the last three picks have been for Kentucky.

In Clark's Twitter message indicating Thursday is his decision date h made it clear that UCLA, Memphis, Kentucky, and North Carolina are his finalists.



