Minneapolis, MN - Rivals.com caught up with five-star point guard R.J. Hampton at USA Basketball's NBA Academy over the Final Four weekend. Hampton is down to a final four of Kansas, Memphis, Kentucky and Duke.

One of the top players currently in the 2020 class, Hampton says he's opening to reclassifying to 2019 but will wait until the end of his AAU season to make that decision. Hampton will be playing for the Texas-based team Drive Nation on the Nike EYBL circuit.