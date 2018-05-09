Five-star junior guard Tyrese Maxey committed to Kentucky on Wednesday, picking the Wildcats over Oklahoma State, Texas, Michigan and Michigan State. One of the most well-rounded guards in high school ball, rumors swirled that Maxey would reclassify into the 2018 class, though he discussed his intentions with Rivals.com that he would remain in his original 2019 class. “Just growing up and watching them and rooting for a team, why pass up the opportunity to play for a school and a team that you rooted for?," Maxey saidl "It is just too good of an opportunity for me that I couldn’t pass up.

“All of the schools had the pitch that they could offer me the ball to make plays but Kentucky is going to push me and I know that Coach (John) Calipari will do that and get the best out of me. The tradition of Kentucky basketball and his past with point guards is just too hard to pass up.”

The talk of reclassifying into the 2018 has been strong of late, though Maxey is confident with his intentions of remaining in the 2019 class. “As of right now, I am staying in the 2019 class. I just feel like it is the best for me and I want to go have my fun during my senior year with just finishing out my high school career with my friends and doing all of the little stuff in my senior year that you can’t get back,” he said. “Pretty much I am staying in 2019. Anything is possible as long as I do the work, but as of right now, I am committed for 2019 and that is where my heart is and what I want to do and that is what I am sticking with right now.” The abrupt decision to commit now before taking his visits like most other five-star prospects may cause pause for concern on the timing, though Maxey had a reason behind his commitment today. “I just feel like sometimes recruits waste college coaches’ time and in my situation, I could have waited and done all of the official visits and waste time but there is no need to do that,” he said. “College coaches need to move on and go get someone else to get to come to their program so I just wanted to do everyone a favor and I knew where I wanted to go and am happy with it so why not do it now?”