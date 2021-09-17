 Five-star LT Overton prepping for fall visits as he returns to the field
Five-star LT Overton prepping for fall visits as he returns to the field

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Five-star LT Overton made his return to the field last weekend and played well even though he wasn't 100-percent. The Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton defensive end has a couple of visits locked in and at least one more in the works. It's all part of the Overton's process as he tries to work whittle his top 12 down to a smaller group.

