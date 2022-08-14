Five-star Karter Knox is sorting through his options

Knox, one of the top prospects nationally in the rising junior class, has countless programs pursuing him, but he chose a few to break down with Rivals.

Class of 2024 five-star forward Karter Knox had quite an eventful summer. In four full EYBL sessions, he shot over 50-percent from the field and the lowest point total he averaged in a session was 16.3. To add onto his strong grassroots season, he was also a key piece for Team USA's U17 squad that won the FIBA World Cup, averaging 10.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in just under 16 minutes per game.

Some programs involved: “UCF, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Texas and Kansas. Every school is just calling, it’s not one school over another, it’s pretty much the same. My recruitment is open.”

UCF: “It’s a very good school. They’re moving to the Big 12, so it’s a good school for sure.”

Florida State: “They’re home. They’re a good school with good coaching. I just really love that it’s by my home.”

Kentucky: “You know, they call me, and of course I got the offer. They’re just keeping in touch like every other school.”

Louisville: “Louisville is a good school, you know, out there in Kentucky. They’re a good program bringing in a lot of new players and a new coaching staff.”

Texas: “Texas is also a good school. There’s a lot of new incoming freshmen. They’re a good team and have a good coaching staff.”

Kansas: “Kansas is another good school. They have Bill Self and a good coaching staff. They’re a good program and have good education. A lot of good players come out of there.”

Pro routes: “I’m open to everything, college, Overtime, G-League, all of that.”