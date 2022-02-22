Five-star Justin Edwards breaks down some top options

Auburn , Connecticut , Villanova , Tennessee , Kentucky and Penn State are the programs who Edwards says are recruiting him the hardest currently. Rivals caught up with the Philadelphia native to discuss some of his top options.

Justin Edwards is one of the most well-rounded prospects in the 2023 recruiting class and it’s hardly a surprise that the five-star forward has a very long list of suitors in his recruitment.

Villanova: They just offered me recently. They wanted me to come see practice and a game first, so I went to watch them when they played St. John’s. They wanted me to watch how they played, their player structure and how they get their players ready for the next level. I like that their main focus is getting players ready for the next level.

Auburn: I like their playing style. It’s similar to my high school. I like how they’ve been playing and I have a good vibe with coach (Ira) Bowman. He texts me almost everyday, sending me quotes and stuff.

Kentucky: They check in here and there. Coach (Orlando) Antigua sends me motivational stuff on Instagram and checks up on me, sending me videos of the team and everything, just keeping in touch. My visit there was good, the atmosphere was crazy. It’s a basketball state so basketball is the main priority and I like their playing style.

Tennessee: I talk to coach (Rod) Clark the most. Coach (Rick) Barnes used to coach Kevin Durant and I look up to KD. Coach Barnes has always been good with wings as well. If I was to go there, I feel like he would help me to be, I won’t say Kevin Durant, but something similar to that.

UConn: Coach (Kimani) Young and coach (Dan) Hurley. I talk to Coach Kimani all of the time. I’m supposed to go watch a game. I want to go watch a game soon. I like their team and how they play.