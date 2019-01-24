Five-star forward Isaiah Todd made noise earlier this fall by transferring into Trinity Academy (North Carolina) for his junior season. However, sources have told Rivals.com that an even more drastic change could be coming as Todd and his family are investigating the proper avenues for a reclassification into the 2019 class and thus, a college enrollment this fall.

Todd has already taken visits to Maryland, Oklahoma State and UNC in recent months but there could be a new entrant in the sweepstakes for the talented forward. While plans are still being arranged, Todd could visit Kentucky this weekend as the Wildcats will host Kansas for what should be a tremendous environment for UK in potentially hosting the Baltimore native.

Kentucky has yet to offer but with their pressing needs in the frontcourt thanks to the likely departures of Reid Travis and PJ Washington following this season, it is not difficult to fathom the Wildcats showing greater attention to Todd. Earlier this year, Todd broke down his other prominent suitors.