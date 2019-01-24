Five-star junior Isaiah Todd considers reclassification
Five-star forward Isaiah Todd made noise earlier this fall by transferring into Trinity Academy (North Carolina) for his junior season. However, sources have told Rivals.com that an even more drastic change could be coming as Todd and his family are investigating the proper avenues for a reclassification into the 2019 class and thus, a college enrollment this fall.
Todd has already taken visits to Maryland, Oklahoma State and UNC in recent months but there could be a new entrant in the sweepstakes for the talented forward. While plans are still being arranged, Todd could visit Kentucky this weekend as the Wildcats will host Kansas for what should be a tremendous environment for UK in potentially hosting the Baltimore native.
Kentucky has yet to offer but with their pressing needs in the frontcourt thanks to the likely departures of Reid Travis and PJ Washington following this season, it is not difficult to fathom the Wildcats showing greater attention to Todd. Earlier this year, Todd broke down his other prominent suitors.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Maryland: “It was good to be back home. It is another school that just feels like family. They like to try and get the Baltimore natives and the guys from the area to go to Maryland.”
Oklahoma State: “I have known coach (Dave) Kontaxis for a long time even when he was at James Madison. Going out there with him, it was just a great visit. Coach Mike (Boynton) is also a wonderful coach.”
North Carolina: “I don’t have any favorites, but UNC being so close and it being about basketball, I try to get out there as much as I can. They like to do things in a family-oriented way and get to know you more compared to others.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Whether Todd does make the move into the 2019 class not, he will remain a priority nationally thanks to his polished skillset, the physical dimensions that he presents and versatility in the frontcourt. Expect for more movement to be made in the coming weeks correlating with such a reclassification decision and for interest to grow on Kentucky’s end with the talented junior prospect.