Five-star forward Ryan Jones Jr. is on Kentucky's radar
At the moment there aren't a lot of names in the 2024 class that Kentucky is actively recruiting. John Calipari has been notorious for doing his due diligence before extending an offer. Many times ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news