Monday is a day that Kentucky football fans aren't going to forget.

Five-star two-way lineman Justin Rogers of Oak Park, Mich., the No. 10 player in the country from the Class of 2020, committed to the Wildcats. In so doing, he becomes the highest-ranked player to ever commit to Kentucky in the Rivals.com era.

It's a stunning commitment for the Wildcats and gives Mark Stoops arguably the most recruiting momentum he has ever had during his stint as Kentucky's coach. Kentucky also has commitments from four-star offensive lineman John Young, four-star quarterback Beau Allen, four-star defensive lineman Lamar Goods and three-star defensive back Andru Phillips.

Rogers officially visited Kentucky three weekends ago when Young, Allen and Phillips were also all officially visiting.

Rogers, who is listed as an offensive guard by Rivals.com, was recruited to play defensive line by Kentucky and some other schools because that is his expressed preference.

He is friends with Kentucky defensive lineman Marquan McCall, who was ranked the No. 1 prospect in Michigan, like Rogers, at the time of his own verbal commitment to Kentucky.

Kentucky defensive backs coach Steven Clinkscale was UK's primary recruiter for Rogers, who has been a frequent visitor in Lexington since his freshman year of high school.

In spite of having only five commitments in the early stages of what should be a smaller than usual class Kentucky's current haul ranks No. 22 in the country according to Rivals.com.

Rogers also had offers from Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and others.