Bradshaw is probably the safest bet out of any of the big men in the 2023 class. He moves unlike the majority of 7-footers, agile and quick on his feet. He’s a consistent lob threat from the dunker spot, and has developed a very consistent mid-range jumper. Defensively, Bradshaw alters every show in the painted area and blocks a ton of attempts close to the rim. He’s a rim-running rim protector that’s expanding his offensive game further out on the perimeter. The next step in Bradshaw’s development is to gain strength, specifically in his lower body, and to work on his grip strength, all while making sure his motor is consistently running at full throttle.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE WILDCATS
Kentucky has found its big man for the 2023 class. A 7-foot rim protector that runs the floor well is the perfect match for a back court of Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard, who both love to get up and down the court. Kentucky also has a commitment from five-star wing Justin Edwards. Moving forward, Kentucky is going to move their focus to Bradshaw’s running mate DJ Wagner, who has numerous ties to John Calipari. They’re also going to be firmly in the mix for, Ron Holland and Ian Jackson, Rivals.com's top prospect in the 2024 class, is also looked at as a potential reclass candidate down the line.