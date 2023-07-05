Recruiting content has been hot and heavy for the last few weeks and that will continue for the foreseeable future, but the season is coming into view and our coverage will reflect that as well.

Here are five bold predictions for Kentucky's offense during Liam Coen's second stint in Lexington.

This is the year Kentucky's backs become a big part of the passing attack.

JuTahn McClain caught 18 passes for 100 yards last year. He was the seventh-leading receiver on a team that didn't pass the ball too much.

Chris Rodriguez was UK's eighth-leading receiver during the 2021 season, with 13 catches for just 61 yards. You have to go all the way back to the 2012 season to find a time when a running back was one of Kentucky's top five receivers in any given season. That was Jonathan George, who caught 21 passes for 223 yards in Joker Phillips' last year in Lexington.

Simply put, Kentucky hasn't thrown the ball to the running backs much at all during the Mark Stoops era. While fans have often insisted on more throws to the tight ends, it may be that not incorporating the backs into the passing game has been a bigger issue.

Kentucky reaches 400+ pass attempts for the first time since 2014.

Six SEC teams - almost half the league - attempted more than 400 passes last season. Missouri, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss were three more programs which almost hit that number. Kentucky attempted the third-fewest passes in the SEC last year (349). There were a lot of reasons for that, but you have to go back almost a full decade to find a year during which the Wildcats aired it out 400 times.

Kentucky has been a countercultural college football program for quite some time now, leaning into power, ground and pound while so much of the rest of the sport went for tempo and/or explosive plays.

This year will bring some correction, which is to say, Kentucky will be more like the rest of the country this year.

If Mark Stoops has a running game that he can reliably lean on, this prediction may prove to be incorrect. But it's the first time he hasn't had a running back named Benny Snell or Chris Rodriguez in a long time, and that less proven committee of backs is running behind a line that we simply don't know too much about, including how it will actually function.

Given that UK brought in a true pure passer at quarterback and has its most impressive bevy of receivers in many years coming of age - not to mention the pass-catching abilities of these backs and tight ends - it seems safe to say that Kentucky will throw more than fans have been accustomed to seeing.

UK has the most improved offensive line in college football.

That's a bold statement. Very bold. Or is it?

The season that we just watched from UK's offensive line was more surprising than almost anything that could happen this season.

One of the nation's top offensive line brands fell off a cliff, as UK had arguably one of the worst three or four offensive lines in the entire country last season.

A whole lot went into that, and the table was pretty much set before Zach Yenser even signed on to be Kentucky's offensive line coach. UK had guys playing out of position, little proven depth, and failed to bring in a transfer portal tackle when it was deemed to be all but a necessity. So in hindsight, the reasons for the struggles are easy to identify.

There are still plenty of questions about Kentucky's offensive line going into 2023. How will Jager Burton fare at center? We really have no clue, except that the coaches seem to like the idea of putting him there. How will Marques Cox and Courtland Ford play? We haven't seen any of them take one snap in a Kentucky uniform.

But there are plenty of reasons to expect substantial improvement. Whether that means it's one of the SEC's top lines, that's another story, but if Kentucky can have a middle-of-the-pack offensive line, from where it was last year, that would probably be the most improved unit in the sport. And that's a good, realistic goal given the offseason additions.

Devin Leary earns All-SEC honors and becomes a top 6-7 draft prospect at QB.

There's no consensus take on where Devin Leary currently stacks up relative to other quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he does have real ambitions to play at that level, and he's got the arm to do it.

The scouting report on Leary is going to be very different than it was for Levis. In fact, it might appear to be the opposite at times, because while Levis was an Adonis who was a work in progress on the fine details, Leary is a natural arm talent who will come with other questions.

Caleb Williams and Drake Maye seem to be universally regarded as two elite quarterback prospects for that level so don't expect Leary to get to that level of hype, but not too much beyond that is off limits for him if he has a good year and stays healthy.

As for the All-SEC potential, that's obviously there. Leary has played at a high level and has plenty of experience. He's got weapons. And just look around the conference and try to identify the quarterbacks who will definitely finish ahead of him in that balloting.

Three true freshmen see a good amount of playing time.

Slot receiver Anthony Brown, running back Jamarion Wilcox, and tight end Khamari Anderson may be too talented to keep off the field. The question is, where is the playing time going to come from?

Brown will start the season behind Tayvion Robinson on the depth chart, and one would expect Robinson to see the field a lot. But there's a lot of buzz about Brown and he was one of Kentucky's top signees. There's no obvious RB1 ahead of Wilcox, but he's still going to have to compete with a lot of other running backs for playing time, and many of them seem to be capable players. That's just as true for Anderson at tight end, as Brenden Bates, Josh Kattus, and Jordan Dingle all return, but in their absence he took the opportunity and ran with it during the spring