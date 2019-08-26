



AJ Rose, running back ... Some of Toledo's 2018 opponents found a lot of running room and Kentucky's offensive line will be the best the Rockets have seen in a long time. AJ Rose will be looking to make a statement in the program's first game with him as the No. 1 option in the backfield. He may not get 25 carries, but Rose has the potential to tip this game to Kentucky in just one or two good explosive runs. We know he's capable of that and he should find open lanes.

Logan Stenberg, offensive guard ... Going into his senior season, Stenberg is one of the nation's most promising NFL draft prospects at guard. He needs an excellent year to catapult himself towards the top of the draft and that's very possible. It starts Saturday against a Toledo team that probably can't match up with his ability to drive block.

Quinton Bohanna, defensive lineman ... Bryce Harris was supposed to be Toledo's starting center and he could have been one of the MAC's top offensive linemen in the 2019 season. But when he was lost for the season with a knee injury less than a month ago, it created a huge matchup problem on the inside for the Rockets' offensive line. Whoever replaces Harris will have his hands full against Bohanna, a player Kentucky's coaches and fans are hoping can develop into one of the SEC's top interior defensive linemen this year.

TJ Carter, defensive lineman ... All through fall camp Kentucky's coaches, namely Mark Stoops and position coach Derrick LeBlanc, raved about Carter as a senior who has seemingly enjoyed a quiet breakout behind the scenes. With so much attention given to Bohanna and Calvin Taylor, a newfound star in Carter would be huge for the 'Cats. He's probably riding high from those positive press clippings, so don't be surprised if he comes out eager to show the Big Blue Nation that what they've been hearing about is true.

Kash Daniel, linebacker ... Toledo has run the ball about 55-percent of the time over Jason Candle's three-plus years with the Rockets. That's a balanced attack, but it means there will be a heavy dose of runs in the box for Kentucky's senior middle linebacker to sniff out. Daniel is thinner and faster than ever before since he's been at UK, so many say, but he's still probably best as an asset against an offense that tries to push you around and run between the tackles.