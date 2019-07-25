News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-25 07:51:50 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Five favorites for five-star Josh Christopher

Pqrqvkkxbaorok1digz8
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Lakewood (Calif.) Mayfair five-star shooting guard Josh Christopher released his preliminary list of favorites late Thursday.Not surprisingly, Kentucky was on that list.The nation's No. 11-ranked p...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}