The mirth and the muscle of Benny Snell are officially etched into the annals of Kentucky football lore following the Cats’ 27-24 triumph over the Penn. State. Nittany Lions in the Citrus Bowl in what will be the running back’s final game in blue and white.

The poles of Snell’s personality were on full display yesterday afternoon in Orlando: his signature sledgehammer running style allowed the Cats to run out the clock when PSU was surging late in the fourth quarter, he and linebacker Josh Allen throwing oranges to the Big Blue Nation during the post-game celebration set a new standard for victorious merry-making.

Snell’s propensity to be John Henry one moment and a hype man the next are why Kentucky fans love him.

However, one moment serves as the reason why Snell and his teammates will forever inspire adoration in the Bluegrass.

With 1:35 to play in the third quarter and needing just a handful of yards to become UK’s all-time rushing leader, Snell seized his moment of glory and trotted 12 yards into the end zone.

The moment where he passed fellow UK great Sonny Collins on the rushing list called for his signature exuberance.

Instead, Snell fell to his knees and let the moment take him.It was an uncharacteristically subdued celebration, especially for a member of the 2018 Kentucky Wildcats.

The Cats reflected Snell during the fall. They played and laughed hard.The team thoroughly enjoyed the ride of their magical season while keeping their ultimate goal in perspective: to change the perception of Kentucky football.

The all-time rushing record obviously means the world to Snell. He played in a bowl game he did not have to for the chance to set it. In fact, several Cats like Josh Allen did the same.

They did it because they wanted Kentucky football to matter; they did it because they love the program; they did it because they love their coaches and teammates.

University of Kentucky athletics is sacred in the Commonwealth, usually more for the fans than the players.

Not for this team. Not for Benny Snell. They revere Kentucky football, and for that reason, the 2019 Citrus Bowl champions will never be forgotten.