The NCAA Tournament is one of the most exciting times of the year for just about any Kentucky fan. March Madness is exciting not only because of Kentucky, but the games that will take place at venues all across the country on Thursday through Sunday.

Cats Illustrated writers have filled out their brackets and here share their first weekend upset picks.

Jeff Drummond: There were quite a few tempting upset picks in the this year’s first-round games. I took a bite of several. The East Region has two of mine: UAB (12) over San Diego State (5) and Drake (10) over Washington State (7). I watched quite a bit of San Diego State staying up late during the end of the regular season, and I kept asking myself how this team was still ranked. UAB has the scoring ability to become the latest 5/12 Special. In the West Region, I have another 10 over 7 in Nevada vs. Dayton, and an 11 over 6 with Lil’ Pitino and Mashburn Jr.’s New Mexico squad taking down Clemson from the suspect ACC. I’ve saved the best one for last: 13th-seeded Samford is ripe for the biggest headlines this weekend against injury-ravaged Kansas (4) in the Midwest Region. Bucky Ball is set to capture the hearts of America.

David Sisk: This is expected to be a wide open NCAA Tournament, and with that comes the opportunity for several upsets in the first two days. Alabama/Charleston is going to have a crazy pace. If the Tide plays like they did down the stretch they are a sitting duck at the four seed. Drake (10) and Washington State (7) should be very close as should Dayton/Nevada at the same seeds. New Mexico (11) and Clemson (6) is one I am watching. I’m not so sure the Lobos shouldn’t be the higher seed, and be favored. I also was not overly impressed with South Carolina last week. They may be a six-seed compared to Oregon at 11, but they are still not going to have a talent advantage. Whoever wins the Colorado/Boise State play-in game is still under seeded. Throw in Micah Handlogten’s injury, and Florida could be in a tough spot against either one of those teams.

Justin Rowland: I did pick a lot of upsets this year. I've got Michigan State beating North Carolina in the second round. Kansas losing in the first round, which I feel even better about since their 18 PPG-scorer is out for the tournament. Duke will lose to James Madison, a 12 seed that reaches the Sweet 16. I've got James Madison beating 5-seed Wisconsin to get to that matchup with the Blue Devils. Arizona will lose to Dayton in the second round because Arizona is usually disappointing in the tournament. I've got McNeese State knocking Gonzaga out in the first round, Charleston beating Alabama, and Texas downing Tennessee in Round 2.







