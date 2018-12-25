Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-25 21:20:56 -0600') }} football Edit

First Glance: UK's top 2020 quarterback targets

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

With the Class of 2019 winding down, Cats Illustrated isn't wasting any time getting fans acquainted with Kentucky's top targets from the 2020 recruiting class.Here we lay out Kentucky's top quarte...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}