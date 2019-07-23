Kentucky’s non-conference basketball schedule for the 2019-20 season is nearly complete.

With the exception of their matchup in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, the Wildcats announced the remainder of their non-conference games on Tuesday. The updated slate includes a new multi-team event called the BBN Showcase and the first game of a two-year deal with Georgia Tech.

The BBN Showcase will include four games at Rupp Arena starting on Nov. 18 with Utah Valley. The Cats will then play Mount St. Mary’s on Nov. 22, Lamar on Nov. 24, and UAB on Nov. 29.

Georgia Tech, originally a member of the SEC, will come to Lexington on Dec. 14. The Cats will return to Atlanta on Nov. 27, 2020, as part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving at State Farm Arena.

It will mark the first meeting between the programs since the 2000-01 season and a reunion for UK head coach John Calipari and Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner, who worked together on the Memphis staff.

Already announced for the 2019-20 non-conference slate is a matchup versus Michigan State on Nov. 5 in the State Farm Champions Classic in New York; a two-game trip in Las Vegas with games against Utah (Dec. 18) and Ohio State (Dec. 21 as a part of the CBS Sports Classic); and the annual rivalry game with Louisville on Dec. 28 in Rupp Arena.

Both Michigan State and Louisville are expected to be preseason Top 10 teams.

Kentucky’s other previously announced nonconference opponents include Eastern Kentucky (Nov. 8), Evansville (Nov. 12) and Fairleigh Dickinson (Dec. 7). All three of those games will be in Rupp Arena.

Additionally, UK will travel to a to-be-determined Big 12 opponent in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 25.

Combined with the SEC slate, the Cats will play 14 regular-season games against teams that reached postseason play in 2018-19, including 10 NCAA Tournament squads.