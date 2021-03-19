CatsIllustrated - Final Four Predictions

Kentucky isn't in the NCAA Tournament and much of the Commonwealth is in mourning as the event tips off this week.

For those who are interested in how the brackets play out, Cats Illustrated's staff members offer their Final Four predictions.

Justin Rowland

Gonzaga over Florida State

Illinois over Ohio State

Title: Illinois over Gonzaga

I've picked Gonzaga to defeat Florida State on one side before falling to Illinois after the Illini take down Ohio State. So I think the Big Ten will win two of the brackets. That league has been such a gauntlet and both OSU and Illinois are tested. The Illini looked scary at the end of the season and I think they'll ride that wave through the tournament and in an epic game against Gonzaga. I love the Dosunmu-Cockburn duo. Of course, it rarely ever played out even close to how we imagine it. I'd love to see Leonard Hamilton reach the Final Four for Florida State. He's done such great work there, it would be a nice crowning achievement for the ageless one. There are three teams in KenPom's top 10 of adjusted offense and defense, and I just trust Gonzaga and Illinois more than Michigan, the third team.

Jeff Drummond

Gonzaga over Alabama

Illinois over Baylor

Title: Illinois over Gonzaga

My picks were fairly chalky this year. I think Gonzaga got set up with a fairly manageable West bracket, as is usually the case for whoever is No. 1 out there. I've got Bama coming out of the East. The Tide won me over this season with their tremendous combination of offense and defense (although relying on the 3-ball too much does concern me.) I have Baylor holding serve in the South -- the toughest region in my estimation -- especially if the Bears can get past North Carolina in a potential second round upset. Finally, I have Illinois winning the Midwest to complete my Final Four. Gonzaga tops Bama and Illinois tops Baylor to set up a truly great national championship game. The Illini cut down the nets, spoiling the Bulldogs' perfect run, and the '76 Hoosiers pop a bottle of champaign as they remain the last undefeated champ.

David Sisk

Gonzaga over Florida State

Illinois over Baylor

Title: Gonzaga over Illinois

I’ll admit I’m not an expert at bracketology. I’ve not seen a lot of the teams play, and others I’ve watched sparingly. Anyway, I’m a glutton for punishment. The first one is easy. Gonzaga. Not only are they the favorite, the Zags have the weakest region. Michigan is in a gauntlet. Bama, Texas, Florida State, LSU, but I’m going with the Seminoles. I love their team. They are deep, talented, can score outside, have size. The only problem is turnovers. If they protect the ball they will make the final weekend. Baylor is the real deal. They are great shooters. Their guards are unreal, and they defend like their lives are on the line. Finally, I like Illinois. They can beat you inside and out. There are two household names on the roster, and they closed with a flurry. In the semi-finals Gonzaga will beat Florida State. The rest of the games will be classics. Baylor and Illinois will be one for the ages. I’m going with the Illini by the smallest of margins. The same can be said in the finals, but Gonzaga has too much on the offensive end. I’m all about Jalen Suggs versus Ayo Dosunmu and I’m all about Gonzaga cutting down the nets.

Travis Graf

Florida State over Gonzaga

Illinois over Arkansas

Title: Illinois over Florida State

I would not advise a single person to copy my picks in the office bracket pool unless you plan on losing. I always do. In the West, I believe a random team such as Creighton has a better chance of knocking out the Zags rather than Iowa, but I have Gonzaga making it to the final four. There’s just too much star power across the board on their roster. I have the ‘Noles coming out of the East region, with their combination of size and shooting being too much to handle. In the South, I have North Carolina knocking out Baylor in a second round upset, paving the way for Moses Moody and the Arkansas Razorbacks to reach the Final Four. The Elite Eight matchup that I’m rooting for the most happens to be in the Midwest, where I believe a game between Illinois and Houston might be in the discussion for the best game of the tournament. I have Illinois coming out of the Midwest and beating Arkansas in the Final Four, where they advance to the championship to face Florida State, who ruins Gonzaga’s perfect season. The Fighting Illini defeat the ‘Noles 76 to 72 on the backs of Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu.