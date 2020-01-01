The much-anticipated release of senior highlights for five-star defensive tackle and two-way player Justin Rogers of Oak Park, Mich., occurred this week.

In the above video you can watch six minutes of Rogers from his senior season and draw your own conclusions about what kind of player he'll be at Kentucky.

There's plenty of room to debate just how good Rogers is or can be, but his immense potential is universally accepted.

Rogers' highlight reel features him at right defensive end, defensive tackle, and primarily at right tackle on the offensive side of the ball.

He is featured more prominently as a run-stopping force who throws ball-carriers backwards than as a pass rusher but his ability to move laterally is impressive for a likely defensive tackle.

At tackle his punch and upper body strength are among the attributes that stand out.