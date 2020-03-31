FILM ROOM: David Wohlabaugh
Kentucky has had one of the more underrated offensive line units in the Southeastern Conference under Mark Stoops and position coach John Schlarman, and the Wildcats continue to stack intriguing ta...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news