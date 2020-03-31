News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-31 12:36:24 -0500') }} football Edit

FILM ROOM: David Wohlabaugh

Chris Clark
Special Contributor

Kentucky has had one of the more underrated offensive line units in the Southeastern Conference under Mark Stoops and position coach John Schlarman, and the Wildcats continue to stack intriguing ta...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}