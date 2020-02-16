FILM REVIEW: Winning plays against Ole Miss
Saturday's win over Ole Miss wasn't a Picasso. Jeff Drummond described it as a rock fight. The bottom line is that Kentucky pulled out a 67-62 decision over the Rebels that they were fortunate to w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news