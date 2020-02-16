News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-16 10:27:05 -0600') }} basketball Edit

FILM REVIEW: Winning plays against Ole Miss

David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

Saturday's win over Ole Miss wasn't a Picasso. Jeff Drummond described it as a rock fight. The bottom line is that Kentucky pulled out a 67-62 decision over the Rebels that they were fortunate to w...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}