Film review: Where it went wrong against Richmond
Kentucky led Richmond 32-28 at the half and while that's far from a comfortable lead, it was a good start against an experienced and successful Spider squad that is the favorite to win the Atlantic...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news