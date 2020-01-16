News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-16 21:10:26 -0600') }} basketball Edit

FILM REVIEW: What went wrong in Columbia

David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

Perhaps the most impressive part of the Wednesday night's game experience from the Kentucky side was John Calipari's analysis of what went wrong in the final few minutes of the loss to South Caroli...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}