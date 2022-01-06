Film Review: What went right and what went wrong at LSU
LSU defeated the Kentucky Wildcats 65-60 in a hard-fought contest Tuesday night in Baton Rouge. It was a game of runs. The Wildcats rallied from a 35-28 first half deficit to outscore the Tigers 22...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news