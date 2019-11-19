FILM REVIEW: Utah Valley
The last words on ESPN's SportsCenter before the network switched over to last night's game were, "I'll bet Kentucky plays better this time." They did, but not by much as far as the final result go...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news