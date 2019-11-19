News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-19 07:01:59 -0600') }} basketball Edit

FILM REVIEW: Utah Valley

David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

The last words on ESPN's SportsCenter before the network switched over to last night's game were, "I'll bet Kentucky plays better this time." They did, but not by much as far as the final result go...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}