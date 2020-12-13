Film Review: Two-Minute Drill
Saturday was a strange day in Rupp Arena. Coming into Saturday's matchup, Kentucky was 1-3 for the first time in two decades. Despite that depressing record the Cats still were staring the lowest p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news