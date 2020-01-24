FILM REVIEW: Texas Tech's defense
When it was announced months back that Kentucky would be traveling to Texas Tech to play the Red Raiders in the Big12/SEC Challenge, all Wildcat fans knew what to expect. Since Chris Beard has been...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news