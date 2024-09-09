Film Review: TE target Mikkel Skinner
This weekend didn't go as planned for Kentucky's football team against South Carolina, but the staff was also busy recruiting and thinking about the future on at least some level.Cats Illustrated r...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news