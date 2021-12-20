Film Review: Setting the tone against North Carolina
If you gave North Carolina and 28 points Saturday you would be a winner. Kentucky blew out its fellow blue blood 98-69 in dominating fashion. The Wildcats went up 17-6 at the 12:57 mark of the firs...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news