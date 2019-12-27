FILM REVIEW: Louisville
Kentucky's next opponent needs no introduction. The bitterness between the Cats and Cards is real. If that isn't enough, the Big Blue is in "circle the wagons" mode as third-ranked Louisville comes...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news