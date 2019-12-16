FILM REVIEW: Kentucky's defense
Before the season even started, word was coming out of Lexington the this Kentucky team could have an elite defense. This combination of athleticism, length, and rim protection was supposed to give...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news