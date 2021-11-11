Film review: Kentucky's best offensive look
There was a lot to ponder when putting together a review of Kentucky's opening game of the season. Add Duke in as the opponent and things compound immensely. John Calipari has promised to have a ne...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news