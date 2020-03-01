FILM REVIEW: How Kentucky won its 49th SEC Championship
In the UK-Auburn post game press conference, John Calipari referred to his team's 73-66 win over Auburn as a "rock fight." That was the same thing we got earlier in the month at Auburn, and it was ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news